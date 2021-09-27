Bharat Bandh: Partial impact in Telangana

The Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions and supported by Congress and other opposition parties to protest against the NDA government's three agri laws had a partial impact in Telangana on Monday.

The leaders and activists of opposition Congress, Left parties, TDP and others held protests at various places in the state.

Raising slogans against the NDA government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana, the opposition activists organised protests outside bus stations at different places to prevent the buses from plying.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, along with leaders of Left parties, participated in a protest at Uppal here.

Slamming the NDA government over the farm laws and for allegedly ''selling off'' public assets, Reddy demanded that the ''anti-farmer'' laws be repealed.

He said the TRS government should pass a unanimous resolution in the ongoing Assembly session that the laws would not be implemented in the state. Congress is ready to support such a move, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier spoken against the farm laws, he claimed.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reached the Assembly along with other party leaders in a horse cart to make a point that transport has become difficult for common people due to fuel price rise.

TDP's Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu and CPI leader K Narayana led a protest at Shamshabad here, while Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M Kodandaram took part in a protest at Hayat Nagar in the city.

Public transport buses were largely unaffected and shops and other commercial establishments were open in the state.

RTC sources said the bandh call had no major impact on bus services and that some services were curtailed due to heavy rains in the state.

Saying that the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala extended cooperation to the bandh, state Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi hit out at the TRS government for allegedly taking the opposition workers into custody at different places when they sought to organise protests. This action by police shows that the TRS and BJP have a tacit understanding, he alleged. Congress and CPI(M) separately claimed that the bandh was successful. Meanwhile, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a statement that people have rejected the bandh call and that it was a total failure in Telangana. The NDA government has been making efforts for the welfare of farmers, he said.

