UP: Yogi Adityanath extends best wishes to newly inducted ministers as they take charge today

A day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his best wishes to the newly inducted ministers and hoped that their respective departments will "touch new heights under their experienced and hardworking leadership". "All the new members, who joined the Uttar Pradesh cabinet yesterday, have taken charge of their departments today. I am sure that under the able, experienced and hardworking leadership of all of you, the concerned department will touch new heights of development. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a tweet today.

Earlier on Sunday, Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP from Congress in June this year, took oath as a minister in the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from Prasada, six other BJP MLAs got a berth in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet today.

These six BJP MLAs -- Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik took oath as ministers of state (MoS) in the Uttar Pradesh Government. These developments come ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

