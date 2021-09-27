Left Menu

UP: Yogi Adityanath extends best wishes to newly inducted ministers as they take charge today

A day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his best wishes to the newly inducted ministers and hoped that their respective departments will "touch new heights under their experienced and hardworking leadership".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Earlier on Sunday, Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP from Congress in June this year, took oath as a minister in the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from Prasada, six other BJP MLAs got a berth in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet today.

Earlier on Sunday, Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP from Congress in June this year, took oath as a minister in the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from Prasada, six other BJP MLAs got a berth in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet today.

These six BJP MLAs -- Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik took oath as ministers of state (MoS) in the Uttar Pradesh Government. These developments come ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

