Jaishankar arrives in Mexico to discuss bilateral, trade and investment cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Mexican President Manuel López Obrador on Monday as he began his three-day official visit to the Latin America nation, with an aim to boost bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and other sectors.

''Two continents. Two civilizations. Shared concerns. Participated at an event on Returned Heritage in Mexico city. Pleasure to meet President López Obrador there,'' Jaishankar wrote on his official twitter handle, attaching a photograph of the Mexican leader at the 'Grandeur of Mexico exhibition on the return of heritage' event here.

At the exhibition, Jaishankar also shared photographs with First Lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the North American country as the External Affairs Minister.

He was received by Minister of Finance and Public Credit Rogelio Ramírez de la O with whom he discussed Mexico’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank Minister of Finance and Public Credit @R_Ramirez_O for receiving me. Discussed Mexico’s response to the Covid challenge,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

''An External Affairs Minister’s visit from India after 41 years,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar, who is in Mexico at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, reached here after concluding his visit to the US for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his visit, Jaishankar will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.

In addition to his meetings with Casaubón and Obrador, Jaishankar will interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico, which is currently India’s second largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside India for the 2021-22 period, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two-way trade in 2018 was USD 10.155 billion, comprising exports worth USD 5.231 billion and imports valued at USD 4.923 billion, according to official data.

India's exports comprise mainly of vehicles and auto parts, chemicals, aluminium products, electrical machinery and electronic equipment, steel, gems and ceramic products.

India imports crude oil, electrical goods and machinery from Mexico.

