Navjot Singh Sidhu couldn't stand Dalit was made Punjab CM, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed that Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu quit from his post as he ''could not bear'' that a Dalit has been made the chief minister of the state.

The Congress has sought to burnish its pro-Dalit credentials ahead of next year's Assembly elections by making Charanjit Singh Channi Channi the first member of the community to become Punjab chief minister.

Sidhu wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday tendering his resignation as the chief of the Punjab unit but said he will continue to serve the party.

He had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as chief minister 10 days ago while accusing the party's high command of humiliating him.

''This shows that Navjot Singh Sidhu is against Dalits. One poor son was made chief minister. This, Sidhu could not bear. It is very sad,'' AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters.

AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha termed it ''a complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress''. ''How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has a 550-km border with Pakistan?'' Chadha tweeted.

The AAP is the main opposition in Punjab.

In his letter to Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, ''The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.'' ''Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,'' he further wrote.

It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

