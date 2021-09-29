UK's Labour say "serious repair work" needed on public finances
The public finances a future Labour government in Britain would inherit would need serious repair work, the opposition party's leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday. "The economic inheritance from the Tories (Conservatives) will be appalling. "The public finances we inherit will need serious repair work."
