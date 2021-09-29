Left Menu

UK's Labour say "serious repair work" needed on public finances

The public finances a future Labour government in Britain would inherit would need serious repair work, the opposition party's leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday. "The economic inheritance from the Tories (Conservatives) will be appalling. "The public finances we inherit will need serious repair work."

Reuters | Brighton | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:44 IST
UK's Labour say "serious repair work" needed on public finances
  • Country:
  • Australia

The public finances a future Labour government in Britain would inherit would need serious repair work, the opposition party's leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

"The economic inheritance from the Tories (Conservatives) will be appalling. A botched Brexit followed by Covid has left a big hole," he told his party's annual conference. "The public finances we inherit will need serious repair work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021