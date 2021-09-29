Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi for urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee: Sources

Left Menu

29-09-2021
Senior leader of Indian National Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a fresh crisis in the Punjab Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi asking her to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on an urgent basis, sources said on Wednesday. "Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene an urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee," sources close to the development told ANI.

Senior leader Kapil Sibal in his press conference today also pointed towards his colleague from the party has written a letter to the leadership. "I believe that one of my senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress president to immediately convene a Congress Working Committee so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state," he said.

In a dramatic turn of events that took place in the Punjab Congress on Tuesday, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post of President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Following this, a number of resignation letters poured in from the leaders and a minister, who are considered to be supporters of Sidhu. Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro also quit the party recently and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) today. After his resignation, he has remarked that Congress is fragmented and noted there is a need to unify the factions of the party spread across the country. (ANI)

