Kejriwal meets industrialists in Ludhiana

The protestors accused Kejriwal of not having a clear stand on issues of river waters and stubble burning.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:27 IST
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of the industry here, assuring to set up a panel to resolve their issues if his party is voted to power in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi CM, is in Punjab on a two-day visit.

He held a meeting with representatives of various sections of the industry, including hosiery, cycle, sewing machines, plywood and other traders in a hotel here.

Kejriwal assured them that if his party is voted to power in Punjab, they would set up a panel of industry and trade leaders who will have two meetings every month with the chief minister.

All decisions taken by them will be fully implemented in letter and spirit, he assured. He also spoke about the initiatives taken by his government in Delhi and incentives given to industrialists there.

AAP leaders Jarnail Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha and Harpal Singh Cheema were present during the meeting.

Earlier, Kejriwal faced a protest from a group of people here who raised slogans against him.

The protestors tried to stop his car when his convoy was entering the main gate of the hotel where he was going to stay, sources said.

The protestors accused Kejriwal of not having a clear stand on issues of river waters and stubble burning. He should use his energy to force the Union government to withdraw three farm laws, said a protester.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

