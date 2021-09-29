Left Menu

Pelosi says House will move forward with debt limit bill

"The full faith and credit of the United States should not be questioned... We cannot and will not allow Republicans’ extremism and utter lack of concern for families to drive our economy into the ground."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:07 IST
The House of Representatives plans to move forward on Wednesday to pass legislation that would suspend the U.S. debt limit, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers.

"We must act now," Pelosi wrote, but gave no details about the vote. "The full faith and credit of the United States should not be questioned... We cannot and will not allow Republicans' extremism and utter lack of concern for families to drive our economy into the ground."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

