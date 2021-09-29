Left Menu

Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal to contest two seats in Assam by-polls

Though Majuli is also vacant, by-poll will not be held there this time as Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the MLAs post just hours before the schedule was announced by the EC.Gogoi is the lone RD legislator in the 126-member assembly, and he was elected as an Independent.The BJP now has 59 MLAs, while its allies AGP has nine, and UPPL has five legislators.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:21 IST
Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal to contest two seats in Assam by-polls
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition party Raijor Dal (RD) on Wednesday said that it will contest two out of five assembly seats in Assam where by-elections will be held on October 30.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said that the party has decided to contest Thowra and Mariani seats and hopes to win both. The two constituencies were bagged by Congress but its MLAs later resigned and switched over to the BJP.

''Dhaijya Konwar will contest Thowra on behalf of RD, and we will declare our Mariani candidate soon,'' he told reporters.

He also appealed to the Congress, with whom RD had tried to project common candidates for the by-polls to defeat the ruling NDA, to support their nominees. ''If the Congress supports us, we will campaign for them in the remaining four seats,'' Gogoi said.

By-election will also be held in three other seats in Assam -- Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Gossaigaon. Though Majuli is also vacant, by-poll will not be held there this time as Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the MLA’s post just hours before the schedule was announced by the EC.

Gogoi is the lone RD legislator in the 126-member assembly, and he was elected as an Independent.

The BJP now has 59 MLAs, while its allies AGP has nine, and UPPL has five legislators. Congress has 27 lawmakers, AIUDF 15, BPF three and CPI(M) has one member in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021