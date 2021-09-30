Left Menu

US pulls defence attache out of Nicaragua after comments

The United States government has pulled its defense attache out of Nicaragua following comments complimentary of Nicaraguas military that drew the ire of the political opposition.Last week, the Nicaraguan government published comments from Lt Col Roger Antonio Carvajal Santamaria during a Sept 23 gathering of Nicaraguas military leadership and military attaches from several countries.Carvajal said Nicaraguas military is a large part of the growth and stability of this country, according to a statement published by Nicaraguas defense ministry.The US government has been highly critical of President Daniel Ortegas government, especially since a crackdown on street protests in April 2018.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 30-09-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 08:59 IST
US pulls defence attache out of Nicaragua after comments

The United States government has pulled its defense attache out of Nicaragua following comments complimentary of Nicaragua's military that drew the ire of the political opposition.

Last week, the Nicaraguan government published comments from Lt Col Roger Antonio Carvajal Santamaria during a Sept 23 gathering of Nicaragua's military leadership and military attaches from several countries.

Carvajal said Nicaragua's military is a “large part of the growth and stability of this country,” according to a statement published by Nicaragua's defense ministry.

The US government has been highly critical of President Daniel Ortega's government, especially since a crackdown on street protests in April 2018. In May 2020, the US government sanctioned Gen Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo, commander-in-chief of the Nicaraguan army. Aviles was present at last week's event.

The Nicaraguan military has been criticized for supporting the crackdown, which left at least 328 people dead and more than 2,000 wounded, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Carvajal's comments raised questions among Nicaragua's opposition of whether it signaled a change in the US position toward Ortega's government.

A US State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the relationship with Nicaragua's military “is constrained by the Nicaraguan military's support for Ortega and (Vice President Rosario) Murillo's anti-democratic behavior and by their suppression of the Nicaraguan people.” Carvajal's comments “did not accurately reflect” U.S. government policy, the official said, adding that Carvajal had concluded his mission and departed Nicaragua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021