Ex-Japan PM Abe ally Hagiuda likely to be named chief cabinet secretary - Asahi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:55 IST
Japan's presumptive next premier, Fumio Kishida, is lining up Koichi Hagiuda, a close ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as chief cabinet secretary in the new cabinet, the Asahi newspaper reported.
Hagiuda currently serves as education minister and was previously deputy chief cabinet secretary under Abe.
