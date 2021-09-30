Ex-Japan PM Abe ally Hagiuda likely to be named chief cabinet secretary - Asahi

Japan's presumptive next premier, Fumio Kishida, is lining up Koichi Hagiuda, a close ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as chief cabinet secretary in the new cabinet, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Hagiuda currently serves as education minister and was previously deputy chief cabinet secretary under Abe.

