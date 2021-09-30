Left Menu

'In politics, you need passion, flexibility, adjustment', Punjab Minister Verka to Sidhu

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, state minister Raj Kumar Verka on Thursday said that Sidhu should be flexible and should "think twice before taking any decision."

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:40 IST
'In politics, you need passion, flexibility, adjustment', Punjab Minister Verka to Sidhu
Punjab Minister Raj Kumar Verka (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, state minister Raj Kumar Verka on Thursday said that Sidhu should be flexible and should "think twice before taking any decision." Verka told ANI, "In politics, you need passion, flexibility and adjustment. If you don't pay attention to these things, you won't be successful in politics, and Sidhu should adopt these qualities."

He further added that if Sidhu has any problems or issues in the government or party then he should sit with the chief minister and discuss the matter. Verka added that Sidhu should rethink his resignation. "Sidhu is coming to Chandigarh to talk with the CM. I hope they both sort out the issue."

Attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is on his two-day visit to Punjab, Verka said, "He is a fraud and he has done no work in Delhi. There are seven ministers, of whom four have FIR against them." Regarding Sidhu's statement on inducting DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Attorney General APS Deol, he said, "Are they criminals? Have they been suspended earlier or an FIR has been lodged against them? A lawyer can argue a case for anyone and Sidhu should be aware that people know everything."

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021