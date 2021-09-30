Left Menu

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues including the 2022 Goa Assembly elections and the torrential Maharashtra rains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:53 IST
Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah, discuss Goa Assembly polls, Maharashtra rains
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Union Minister Amit Shah, Goa Minister Michael Lobo (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues including the 2022 Goa Assembly elections and the torrential Maharashtra rains. Goa Minister of Science and Technology, Michael Lobo was also present in the meeting.

"Met our leader, Hon Union HM @AmitShah ji to brief and to seek guidance for #GoaAssemblyElections in New Delhi yesterday. Goa Minister @MichaelLobo76 too joined. Hon Amit Bhai also took detailed information on recent #MaharashtraRains & flood situation especially in Marathwada," Fadnavis tweeted. Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. Previously, the Goa Legislative Assembly election was held in February 2017.

Also, the continuous torrential downpour in Maharashtra's Marathwada region is leading to flooding in several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of' extremely heavy rains' at a few places in Marathwada, Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours.

Also, yesterday, Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malvi said, "Due to cyclonic storm Gulab, heavy rain has been predicted in Palghar district, in view of which Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal appealed to the citizens to take proper precautions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

