Renukacharya and Jeevaraj appointed Karnataka CM's political secretaries

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:50 IST
BJP MLA M P Renukacharya and former legislator Jeevaraj Dwaramakki have been appointed as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretaries.

Renukacharya represents Honnali assembly constituency, while Jeevaraj had earlier represented Sringeri.

Official notifications issued on September 29 states that the appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointments are with cabinet ranking and both will be entitled to all the facilities given to a cabinet Minister.

Renukacharya and Jeevaraj were political secretaries to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Bommai's predecessor, as well.

Renukacharya is a Yediyurappa loyalist and was aspiring to become a Minister.

Both on Thursday met Chief Minister Bommai and greeted him, the CMO said in a statement.

