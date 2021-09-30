Govt to launch special drive to dispose of public grievances, old records

The Centre will launch a special campaign beginning Saturday to dispose of public grievances and old files in all its departments, the Personnel Ministry said on Thursday.

During this special campaign, files of temporary nature shall be identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions, it said.

Further, redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded to improve cleanliness at workplaces, a statement issued by the ministry said.

The preparatory phase of the special campaign was conducted from September 13-30, during which the ministries and departments have identified the status of pendency, it said.

“Over 2 lakh cases of pending public grievances and 2 lakh physical files for weeding have been identified for disposal in the campaign. The cleanliness campaign will be undertaken in 1,446 campaign sites and 174 rules/processes have been identified for simplification,” the statement said.

The move comes following a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a special campaign for disposal of pending matters shall be undertaken in each ministry/department and all attached/subordinate and autonomous bodies of the government of India, during the period from October 2-31, it said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch the campaign and a dedicated portal on Friday.

The special campaign is aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial consultations and parliamentary assurances, the statement said.

The government has directed that during the special campaign period, all-out efforts may be made to dispose of the identified pending references, it said.

Also, in the course of such disposal, the existing processes may be reviewed with a view to reduce compliance burden and unnecessary paperwork done away with, wherever feasible, the statement said.

Instructions have also been issued for ensuring cleanliness in government offices and to have a good work environment; to improve records management, review and weeding out of papers, it said.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat will participate in the campaign.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry has been designated as a nodal department to monitor the campaign.

For the successful conduct of the special campaign, each ministry/department has designated a nodal officer of the rank of joint secretary to the government of India.

The progress shall be monitored by the secretaries/HOD on daily basis, the statement said, adding a dedicated portal has been created to update and monitor the progress of the campaign.

The inaugural function will be attended by all secretaries to the government of India, and designated nodal officers for the campaign in addition to several heads of department from attached, subordinate and autonomous bodies.

