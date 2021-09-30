New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL82 PB-SIDHU-CHANNI-MEETING Channi, Sidhu meet: No resolution of differences announced Chandigarh: The suspense over the resolution of issues raised by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu continued Thursday evening after a two-hour meeting between him and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

DES7 PB-JAKHAR Enough is enough, attempts to undermine CM's authority should end: Jakhar Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Punjab Congress, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said there should be an end to attempts to undermine the authority of the Punjab chief minister time and again.

DES14 PB-LD KEJRIWAL 'Health guarantee', free treatment, meds at govt hospitals if AAP voted to power in Punjab: Kejriwal Ludhiana: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised the people of Punjab a 'health guarantee' with free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if his party is voted to power in the assembly elections beginning next year.

DES19 PB-KEJRIWAL-CM FACE When time comes, good CM face will be picked for Punjab polls: Kejriwal Ludhiana: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday refused to make any announcement on his party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls, but said a good candidate would be picked when the time comes.

DES43 UP-BUSINESSMAN-LD YOGI Trader's death: Adityanath meets kin, promises job to wife, fair probe Kanpur/Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the family of the Kanpur businessman who died during a police raid at a Gorakhpur hotel, assuring a fair probe and a government job to his wife.

DES12 UP-POLICE-ADITYANATH Cops involved in 'very serious offences' to face dismissal, warns Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said illegal activities by police personnel are not acceptable and warned that those found involved in ''very serious offences'' will be dismissed.

DES16 UP-BUSINESSMAN-VIDEO Kanpur trader's death: Two officials 'caught' on tape asking kin not to 'pursue' case Gorakhpur (UP): Two senior Gorakhpur officials were allegedly caught on tape, apparently asking a Kanpur businessman’s family not to pursue his death case.

DES10 UP-HOTEL-MURDER Order CBI probe in Kanpur businessman murder, demand opposition parties in UP Lucknow/Kanpur: Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a Kanpur businessman who allegedly died after being thrashed by police in Gorakhpur.

DES37 UP-PRIYANKA UP polls: Congress to release first list of candidates soon Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attended the meeting of the party’s state election committee here and it was decided that the first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be released soon, a party leader said.

DES30 UP-CONG-HOODA Rs 25 hike in sugarcane price insufficient, increase to Rs 400: Deepender Hooda Lucknow: Terming Rs 25 hike per quintal in sugarcane price as insufficient'', Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded from the government to rise it to minimum Rs 400 per quintal.

DEL29 RJ-3RDLD-PM-COLLEGES There should be one medical college or institution for PG medical education in every district: PM Jaipur: The government is making efforts to ensure each district of the country has a medical college or an institution for post-graduate medical education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

DEL30 RJ-MODI-GEHLOT Mutual trust despite different ideologies is strength of democracy: PM Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said mutual trust despite different ideologies is the strength of democracy.

DES13 RJ-LD MANDAVIYA Development of country linked to health of citizens: Mandaviya Jaipur: The health of citizens is important for the development of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to link the two, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Thursday.

DES42 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST Haryana: Farmers hold protest near BJP meeting venue in Karnal Chandigarh: A group of farmers on Thursday jumped over police barricades in a bid to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting in Karnal’s Indri, police said.

