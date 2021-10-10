Left Menu

Democratic process can't be derailed in J-K: BJP leader

Slamming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, BJP co-incharge of the union territory Ashish Sood on Sunday said the democratic process cannot be derailed in Jammu and Kashmir and statements being made to break the country will not last long.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:47 IST
BJP co-incharge of Jammu and Kashmir union territory Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, BJP co-incharge of the union territory Ashish Sood on Sunday said the democratic process cannot be derailed in Jammu and Kashmir and statements being made to break the country will not last long. "Selected outrage against killings in Jammu and Kashmir has exposed so-called political parties. Their silence speaks about the corrupt mindset and that they are displeased about the peace in the region. They did not utter a word about targeted killings of non-Muslims in the Valley," Sood told ANI.

"Mehbooba Mufti speaks only for her political gains. We have not heard her saying a word on Sikhs and Hindu killings. And they dare ask what the government is doing? Government and security forces are giving befitting replies to terrorists. The democratic process cannot be derailed and statements given to break the country will not last long," he added. Earlier on Thursday, a principal and a teacher of a government school were killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Also on Tuesday, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory. Following this, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the recent terror attacks on civilians in the Kashmir Valley show the failure of the 'double engine' governments of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre, which may put more restrictions on union territory. (ANI)

