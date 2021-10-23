BJP VP Baby Rani Maurya slams Opposition for twisting her statement on women protection

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Saturday slammed the Opposition parties for twisting her statement on women protection in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Saturday slammed the Opposition parties for twisting her statement on women protection in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh recently, Maurya had said, "A women officer and a sub-inspector sits at the police station. But I will say one thing--never go to the police station after 5 pm, after it gets dark. Go the next morning. If it is extremely necessary to go, take along your brother, husband, or father."

Following this comment, Opposition party leaders slammed Maurya for her comments. Aam Admi Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attaching news related to this topic, said in a tweet, "Beti Bachao" (save the girl child)." Samajwadi Party leaders also slammed the statement.

Replying to Opposition outroar, Maurya today said to reporters, "I was in a Dalit settlement in Banaras recently on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. There were Dalit sisters as well as Muslim sisters in that program. I was giving them information about Chief Minister Yogi Ji's and PM Modi Ji's government schemes." "I also told that there is also a system of fast track Courts where women get quick justice. Yogi government and PM Modi led government are working continuously for women's safety and self-reliance. The Opposition simply twisted my statement," she added.

These developments come just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

