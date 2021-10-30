Left Menu

TN CM, leaders pay tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders on Saturday paid tributes to freedom fighter and iconic leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 114th birth anniversary.The Chief Minister, who arrived here from Madurai, paid floral tributes to the visionary leader at his memorial in Pasumpon near Kamuthi in the district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:25 IST
The Chief Minister, who arrived here from Madurai, paid floral tributes to the visionary leader at his memorial in Pasumpon near Kamuthi in the district. State Ministers joined Stalin in paying the floral tributes on the occasion.

At Madurai, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, garlanded the life-sized bronze statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at the Goripalayam junction and paid respects to a portrait kept at the statue. A large number of DMK members, who stood en route, greeted the Chief Minister who later paid homage to the statues of freedom fighters Marudhu brothers at Theppakulam in Madurai before arriving at Pasumpon.

Several leaders including AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and MDMK chief Vaiko, too, paid homage at Thevar's memorial. Police had made elaborate arrangements in and around Pasumpon.

In Chennai, AIADMK co-coordinator and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, accompanied by his party men, garlanded the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Nandanam.

