Telangana Bypolls: BJP leads against TRS on Huzurabad constituency

As the counting of votes has begun for Telangana by-elections on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Eatala Rajender is leading with 9,461 votes against Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate who has secured 9,103 votes on Huzurabad assembly seat.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As the counting of votes has begun for Telangana by-elections on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Eatala Rajender is leading with 9,461 votes against Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate who has secured 9,103 votes on Huzurabad assembly seat. According to the Election Commission of India data at 11 am, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao has secured 339 votes so far, while Praja Ektha Party candidate Siliveru Srikanth has acquired 280 votes.

Meanwhile, Marxist Communist Party of India (United) candidate Karra Rajireddy has secured 21 votes. Bypolls for the Huzurabad constituency took place on October 30 and the results will be announced today.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

The seat had become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the Opposition alike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

