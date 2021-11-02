Left Menu

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:41 IST
Ukrainian president discussed Donbass conflict, reforms with Biden: tweet
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Ukraine's reform programme while attending the global climate conference in Glasgow, Zelenskiy said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"During a conversation with @POTUS in Glasgow, the security situation in Donbas was discussed. U.S. continues to support territorial integrity and reforms in Ukraine," he said.

The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful ally since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and outbreak of a war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces.

