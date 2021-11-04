Left Menu

Mexican judge orders Ex-chief of Pemex Lozoya taken into custody

Lozoya is accused of taking bribes and money laundering. He has sought to deflect blame by accusing former top officials, including former president Enrique Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister, Luis Videgaray, of instructing him to pay bribes for electoral ends and to buy votes in Congress. Pena Nieto and Videgaray have denied any wrongdoing.

A judge on Wednesday ordered the former chief executive officer of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, to be taken into custody while his trial on corruption charges plays out.

Lozoya, who was extradited to Mexico from Spain in July last year, is at the center https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-corruption-idUSKBN25G0IT of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign to expose corruption that he says was rampant in past governments before he took office in 2018. Lozoya is accused of taking bribes and money laundering.

