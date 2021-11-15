Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Bommai accuses Cong of playing politics over matter

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused Congress of playing politics over the alleged Bitcoin scam and once again asked the opposition party to provide documents related to the matter, if any, to the investigating agencies. Speaking to the media persons here, Bommai said, "You should ask the question to them (Congress). I have repeatedly said if they have any documentary evidence let them give it to ED or state police. We will investigate it seriously."

He further said that Congress wants to keep the non-issue alive and it is nothing but politics. The Karnataka CM had earlier said that the "issue had become bigger" because the Opposition did not probe the matter properly when it was in power.

State Minister K Sudhakar had also called Congress the "party of corruption" over the alleged bitcoin scam and had said that the state government has ordered an investigation in the matter and the investigating team has shared all information with Interpol, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI. Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar had also claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam. (ANI)

