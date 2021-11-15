Left Menu

Abusing BJP only agenda of 'issueless' opposition parties in J-K: Ravinder Raina

They have become issueless and their only agenda is to abuse the BJP, Raina said.Apparently referring to the demand of the PDP and the National Conference for initiation of dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP leader said, They opposition leaders only speak about Pakistan and China as they have nothing other than that to say. We have recently witnessed targeted killings in the valley which was a conspiracy by Pakistan to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:56 IST
The only agenda of opposition parties now is to abuse the BJP as they have been rendered “issueless” due to the speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Monday.

Raina was addressing a meeting of the party's office-bearers at the BJP headquarters here. Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary and in-charge for J-K Tarun Chugh, party co-in-charge Ashish Sood and national secretary Narinder Singh were also in attendance.

Former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul attended the meeting, which assumes significance as it came a day ahead of the state working committee meet in Samba district.

''Opposition leaders are frustrated as abrogation of Article 370 speeded up the developmental activities across J&K over the past two years and strengthened the bonds of brotherhood. They have become issueless and their only agenda is to abuse the BJP,'' Raina said.

Apparently referring to the demand of the PDP and the National Conference for initiation of dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP leader said, ''They (opposition leaders) only speak about Pakistan and China as they have nothing other than that to say.'' ''We have recently witnessed targeted killings in the valley which was a conspiracy by Pakistan to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere. We are thankful to our Army, paramilitary and police for frustrating the evil designs of the enemy nation,'' he said.

Raina also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking effective measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the upcoming assembly elections likely to take place after the completion of the delimitation exercise, he said a political resolution would be passed in the working committee meeting, pledging to work for 50-plus assembly seats to form the next government with absolute majority in J-K with a chief minister from the party.

