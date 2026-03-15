Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid in Kashmir's Uri Sector

The Indian Army announced on Sunday that it successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, resulting in the elimination of a Pakistani terrorist.

The operation was launched after specific intelligence input from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), which indicated potential infiltration by hostile elements. Conducted jointly, the operation began on the intervening night of March 14-15 in the General area of Buchhar, Uri sector.

According to a post by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on its X handle, troops detected suspicious activity. An ambush was initiated, and upon engagement, the terrorist opened fire indiscriminately, prompting a counterattack resulting in the militant's death. Seized items included an AK rifle and a significant amount of ammunition. The operation was reportedly ongoing at the time of the last update.

(With inputs from agencies.)