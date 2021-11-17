Left Menu

Punjab govt only making false promises: MoS Som Parkash

Slamming the Congress-led Punjab government, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Tuesday said Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is doing nothing except making false slogans and promises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 08:42 IST
Punjab govt only making false promises: MoS Som Parkash
Union Minister Som Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Congress-led Punjab government, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Tuesday said Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is doing nothing except making false slogans and promises. Speaking to ANI, Parkash said, "In 2017, the Congress party had promised to give jobs to the people. No one was given a job. The Punjab government is doing nothing except giving false slogans and promises."

He also took a dig at the infighting in the Punjab Congress unit, saying state party Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been targeting his own government recently over different issues. "For the first time, we have seen that the chief minister says something and the party chief says something else and terms the chief minister's decisions as a lollipop. It shows how Congress is failing," he added.

"I do not understand why Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced Rs 2 lakh to the culprits of January 26 violence in Delhi. There are cases of sedition and the Punjab government gives them two lakhs. This is very unfortunate. Democracy is being murdered," he added. Earlier, Sidhu had attacked the Channi government for not being able to fill up job vacancies in the state. He had questioned the government why it had failed to fill up one lakh job vacancies in the state.

Earlier, Sidhu had slammed the state government and had urged them to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. He had also pointed out in his tweets that Punjab is the most indebted state of the country with debt accounting for 50 per cent of the state's GDP. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Today, Punjab is the most indebted state in India. Debt accounts for 50 per cent of State GDP. Half of our expenditure is funded by expensive debt. Let's not derail from real issues to which every Punjabi and party worker demands a solution because there is #PunjabBeyond2022 #HaqiqatPunjabDi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021