UP: Man booked for abetting wife's death by suicide

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:47 IST
UP: Man booked for abetting wife's death by suicide
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man has been booked for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide in a village here, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered at New Mandi police station on Saturday against accused Gulzar, a resident of Ghari village in the district, for abetment of suicide of his wife Mohsina last month.

Mohsina died by suicide at her home on October 26. According to a complaint lodged by her brother Tehsin Ahmad, it is alleged that she took the extreme step due to constant harassment by her husband.

She got married to Gulzar in March 2012, the complaint stated.

A probe is underway.

