TMC MLA Madan Mitra named Paschim Banga Parivahan Nigam chairman

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra was on Tuesday named as the chairman of the Paschim Banga Parivahan Nigam while another party leader Rabindranath Ghosh was appointed as the chairman of the Uttarbanga Unnayan Parishad, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 00:03 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra was on Tuesday named as the chairman of the Paschim Banga Parivahan Nigam while another party leader Rabindranath Ghosh was appointed as the chairman of the Uttarbanga Unnayan Parishad, an official said. Mitra, the MLA of Kamarhati, was a former transport minister of the state from 2011 to 2018. ''I am very happy to get this new responsibility. I am indebted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I got her blessings to start this new innings. I will try to give my best,'' Mitra told PTI.

Three party leaders -- Binay Krishna Barman, Sabitri Mitra, and Mridul Goswami -- were made vice presidents of the Uttar Banga Unnayan Parishad, the official said.

