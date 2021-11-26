Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi greets people on Constitution Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:08 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the people of the country on Constitution Day, and said it is the responsibility of all to ensure that justice and rights are equal for all.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

''Justice and rights should be equal for all so that the Constitution does not become just a paper, it is the responsibility of all of us,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Greetings to all on the Constitution Day of the country,'' he also said using the hashtag ''#ConstitutionDay2021''.

