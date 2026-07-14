BMW's Struggle in China's Rapid EV Market: Can Neue Klasse Turn the Tide?

BMW is placing high hopes on its forthcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles to reverse its fortunes in China after experiencing two years of declining sales. However, the German automaker may find itself falling behind, as China's EV market has moved forward at a swift pace.

Under new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW issued a profit warning attributing part of the financial difficulties to China, marking the third such warning in less than three years. In the second quarter, BMW saw a significant sales drop of 30% in China, which has urged analysts and shareholders to question the timing of the Neue Klasse's introduction.

Challenges such as the swift pace of China's EV market, BMW's traditional automotive heritage, and evolving consumer demands for advanced technology are presenting significant hurdles. As BMW aims to capture the market with the iX3, the broader struggle highlights the pressures facing German automakers against nimble local competitors.