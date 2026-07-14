SpaceX Starship Cleared for Takeoff After Mishap Probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its investigation into a prior mishap involving a SpaceX Starship booster, marking a critical step for the aerospace company. This clearance paves the way for the next test flight scheduled for this week from Texas.

The incident in question occurred on May 22 during the 12th test flight of the Starship rocket since April 2023. The booster failed upon return, prompting a comprehensive review.

The new version of SpaceX's Starship is poised to play a pivotal role in Elon Musk's ambitious plans, potentially revolutionizing satellite launches and lunar exploration by serving as the cornerstone of his rocket launch agenda.