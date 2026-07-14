Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Passes Away, California Fights Warner Bros Deal

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, famed for his role in Jurassic Park, passed away unexpectedly at 78. Meanwhile, California and 11 states are challenging Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros., citing concerns over reduced competition in film distribution and cable TV, potentially hindering consumer choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:29 IST
Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Passes Away, California Fights Warner Bros Deal
Sam Neill
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand mourns as Sam Neill, the actor renowned for his iconic role in 'Jurassic Park,' passed away suddenly at the age of 78. Neill had recently declared himself cancer-free, following a public battle with blood cancer. His family noted that despite the unexpected loss, they were grateful he remained cancer-free.

In a significant legal move, California and 11 other states have launched a lawsuit to prevent Paramount's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The lawsuit, filed in Oakland federal court, argues the merger would decrease competition in the film and television industries, potentially harming theaters and distributors by enabling price hikes.

Additionally, the creators of 'Ted Lasso' assert that the U.S. is developing a growing interest in soccer, with the World Cup contributing to increased viewership. Brendan Hunt, the show's co-creator, highlighted that 'Ted Lasso' may have played a role in attracting new fans to the sport.

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