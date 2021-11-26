Left Menu

Ukraine won't launch offensive in east but Russian rhetoric worrying, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukraine would not launch a military offensive in the eastern Donbass conflict, adding that Russian rhetoric about NATO expansion was a bad signal about escalating tensions. The Kremlin said on Friday it had no plans to take part in an alleged coup plot against Zelenskiy and that Moscow did not undertake acts of that kind.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukraine would not launch a military offensive in the eastern Donbass conflict, adding that Russian rhetoric about NATO expansion was a bad signal about escalating tensions. In an hours-long news conference, Zelenskiy earlier said Ukraine had uncovered a coup attempt that was due to take place next week. Asked whether the Russian state could be involved, he said he could not speak about this.

"I think that those political forces that today say that we need to go to war - they do not seem to me to represent and do not think about anyone," Zelenskiy said. The Kremlin said on Friday it had no plans to take part in an alleged coup plot against Zelenskiy and that Moscow did not undertake acts of that kind.

