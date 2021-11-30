White House says nothing has changed in deadline for required vaccinations of federal workers
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the administration has not changed its deadline for federal workers to get vaccinated.
The deadline for federal workers to receive the vaccine or face suspension or firing was Nov. 22. The White House told federal agencies on Monday they can delay punishing thousands of federal workers who failed to comply with vaccination deadline. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Jarrett Renshaw)
