Left Menu

White House says nothing has changed in deadline for required vaccinations of federal workers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:27 IST
White House says nothing has changed in deadline for required vaccinations of federal workers
  • Country:
  • United States

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the administration has not changed its deadline for federal workers to get vaccinated.

The deadline for federal workers to receive the vaccine or face suspension or firing was Nov. 22. The White House told federal agencies on Monday they can delay punishing thousands of federal workers who failed to comply with vaccination deadline. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021