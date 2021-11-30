Left Menu

U.S. Senate blocks annual defense bill amid Republican objections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 04:45 IST
U.S. Senate blocks annual defense bill amid Republican objections
The U.S. Senate voted on Monday not to move ahead with the National Defense Authorization Act amid objections from Republicans and some of the chamber's most liberal Democrats, although lawmakers pledged to keep working on the massive annual defense policy bill, which has become law for 60 straight years.

As voting continued, there were at least 47 "no" votes, meaning the measure could not get the 60 "yes" votes needed to advance most legislation toward passage in the 100-member Senate.

