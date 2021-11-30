Left Menu

French Senator Damien Regnard meets CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:51 IST
French Senator Damien Regnard meets CM
  • Country:
  • India

Damien Regnard, senator of the French citizens living abroad, on Tuesday met Chief Minister N Rangasamy and held discussions on various matters and also the potential of attracting entrepreneurs from his country to Puducherry, official sources said.

Regnard is an elected representative in the Upper House of the French Parliament.

A release said that his visit was aimed at strengthening cultural, political and commercial relations between India and France.

Secretary to Information department of Puducherry E Vallavan and the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre were also present.

The sources said Regnard visited French companies and participated in a series of high-level exchanges to support the economic relations between the two countries.

He held a detailed discussion separately with the Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam.

The Senator visited the Alliance Francaise and also the French Institute here.

His other programmes during his current visit included discussions with the newly elected three advisors of French citizens living abroad. Puducherry was a former French colony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021