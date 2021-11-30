French Senator Damien Regnard meets CM

Damien Regnard, senator of the French citizens living abroad, on Tuesday met Chief Minister N Rangasamy and held discussions on various matters and also the potential of attracting entrepreneurs from his country to Puducherry, official sources said.

Regnard is an elected representative in the Upper House of the French Parliament.

A release said that his visit was aimed at strengthening cultural, political and commercial relations between India and France.

Secretary to Information department of Puducherry E Vallavan and the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre were also present.

The sources said Regnard visited French companies and participated in a series of high-level exchanges to support the economic relations between the two countries.

He held a detailed discussion separately with the Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam.

The Senator visited the Alliance Francaise and also the French Institute here.

His other programmes during his current visit included discussions with the newly elected three advisors of French citizens living abroad. Puducherry was a former French colony.

