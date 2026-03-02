Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
PTI | Mathurapur | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
