TMC inducts over 50 new members in Haryana, to inaugurate party office on December 8

Taking the expansion drive of the party to the next level, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday inducted 50 people from Haryana ahead of the inauguration of its party office in the state on December 8. The TMC MP and party's Haryana in-charge Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told ANI that the party will bring up an Ad-hoc committee in Haryana at the state and district level.

"People supporting TMC, from 22 districts of Haryana, came to meet us. We had a discussion over making the party strong in Haryana. On December 8, we will inaugurate our party office in the state and will reach at the grassroots level there," said Roy. TMC has witnessed a steady stream of leaders joining its ranks after quitting from Congress in the last few months.

In September, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined TMC after resigning from the primary membership of Congress. Following Faleiro's shift, nine other leaders from Congress also joined TMC, sources had informed. Congress MP from Assam's Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev had joined the TMC in August this year. She has been assigned to look after TMC's affairs in Tripura.

Moreover, Luizinho Faleiro and Sushmita Dev both were awarded Rajya Sabha seats after joining TMC. Ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly polls, North Goa Congress Seva Dal Chief Ulhas Vaskar and Shiv Sena Block President (Ponda) Vinod Borkar joined the TMC on October 21.

Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar also recently joined TMC. Tanwar was once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. Two senior Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh had joined TMC in October including Rajeshpati Tripathi and Lalitpati Tripathi.

Rajeshpati is an ex-MLC and Laliteshpati is former Uttar Pradesh Congress vice-president and an ex-MLA. Rajeshpati and Laliteshpati are the grandsons and great-grandson of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, respectively. Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her visit, he had met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi amongst other leaders. (ANI)

