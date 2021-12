At BJP meet, PM Modi directs party MPs to organise sports events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed BJP MPs to organise sports competitions like 'Surya namaskar' for youth, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Tuesday. "In today's meeting, the Prime Minister has given a call to organize sports competitions like Surya namaskar competition to encourage youth to make health their priority," the Union Minister told media persons after the BJP's Parliamentary meeting held today in New Delhi.

He further said that the Prime Minister has given directions to organise events with people who have been conferred with Padma Awards. "Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. The Prime Minister has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact (during the event)," Joshi said.

The Prime Minister was a part of the BJP's Parliamentary meeting today. Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the party's parliamentary meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. (ANI)

