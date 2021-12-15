Left Menu

U.S. Senator Sanders will oppose Biden nominee for FDA commissioner -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 01:56 IST
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he would oppose President Joe Biden's nominee for Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Robert Califf, because of his ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made clearer than ever the choice between pharmaceutical profits and the health of our people. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the FDA and I will oppose his nomination," Sanders said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

