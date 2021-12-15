U.S. Senator Sanders will oppose Biden nominee for FDA commissioner -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 01:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he would oppose President Joe Biden's nominee for Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Robert Califf, because of his ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has made clearer than ever the choice between pharmaceutical profits and the health of our people. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the FDA and I will oppose his nomination," Sanders said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Jobs of future' in focus as Biden visits Minnesota technical college
Russia trying to strengthen negotiating position ahead of Putin-Biden meet, Ukraine says
Biden expected to tap former Obama official as top arms buyer - sources
Putin says he hasn't decided on 2024 run but Biden right to seek 2nd term
Biden taps former Obama official Bill LaPlante as top arms buyer