Press Association announces new office-bearers, executive members

The Press Association, a body of accredited journalists, on Sunday announced the election of its new office-bearers and executive members. The voting for the new office bearers of the journalists body was held on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:57 IST
The Press Association, a body of accredited journalists, on Sunday announced the election of its new office-bearers and executive members. C K Nayak, bureau chief of Shillong Times, is the new president of the Association and Anand Mishra from Deccan Herald has been elected as vice president.

Santosh Thakur from Navbharat has been elected general secretary, Sujit Thakur from India Today as joint secretary and Laxmi Devi from the PTI as Treasurer.

Five members elected to the Press Association's executive body are Jaishankar Gupta from Deshbandhu, Shahid K Abbas from Informist Media, K P Malik from Dainik Bhaskar, freelance journalist Rima Sarmah and Ajay Buwa from Sakal.

The new committee of the Press Association has a tenure of two years. The voting for the new office bearers of the journalists' body was held on Saturday. The Press Association was registered in 1965. It has representation in the Press Council of India, Central Press Accreditation Committee and other press bodies.

