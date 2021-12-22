U.S. says Libya should prioritise working towards elections

The U.S. ambassador to Libya on Wednesday voiced "disappointment" at the delay of Friday's planned election and said "work towards elections should be a priority in line with strong public desires".

The ambassador added in a statement on social media that Libyan leaders "should expeditiously address all legal and political obstacles to hold elections, including finalising the list of presidential candidates".

