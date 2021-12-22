Patnaik announces Rs 1000 for BSKY cardholders ahead of panchayat polls

Ahead of the three-tier panchayat polls early next year, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced livelihood assistance of Rs 1000 each for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cardholders and said all the districts will receive Rs 1 crore for establishment of Mission Shakti Bhawan.

Patnaik made the announcements a day after the State Cabinet approved a proposal to provide Rs 3,000 to the beneficiaries of different rural housing schemes and Rs 5,000 for those denied a housing unit under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Gramin) for house repair works. The state will spend Rs 1,444 crore from its own resources for repair of 30 lakh houses.

While announcing the livelihood assistance of Rs 1000 for each BSKY cardholders on Wednesday, Patnaik said the financial support will assist the poor, who have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will also get monetary assistance.

"Our efforts to save people's lives have been successful, but the pandemic has adversely impacted economic and social well-being of all, and the poor have suffered greatly," he said.

Stating that the welfare of the poor was a priority for his government, Patnaik said that the move will benefit around 96 lakh families and will cost Rs 960 crore to the state exchequer. The chief minister directed for disbursement of the money to the beneficiaries within seven days.

While lauding the works of the Mission Shakti at a separate virtual meeting, Patnaik said the government will spend Rs 200 crore towards meeting fees and travel allowance for executive committee members of the Mission Shakti Federation.

Stating that this will further strengthen the Mission Shakti movement in Odisha, Patnaik on Wednesday launched a slew of initiatives and announced that all the districts will receive Rs 1 crore each for the establishment of Mission Shakti Bhawan.

This apart, Patnaik also announced that the state government will ensure the marketing system of their products with interest rebates, introduce an online market system, allowances for clothing of community support staff, allowances for meetings and visits of SHG Federation EC members.

"Odisha is the only state where there is a special department for Mission Shakti mothers," Patnaik said, adding that the Mission Shakti programme, which was launched about 20 years ago, has become a huge movement for 70 lakh women today.

Noting that the Cabinet has decided to provide works worth Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Shakti, the chief minister said that now 21 departments of the state government are providing work to Mission Shakti.

The chief minister said that Mission Shakti houses are now being constructed in all the panchayats and wards. "Mission Shakti Bhavan will be built at all the blocks and at the state level," he said, adding that the District Mission Shakti Bhavan would be constructed in each district at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

At the panchayat level, the chief minister announced that all community support staff would be given uniform allowances.

However, the opposition BJP and Congress criticised the BJD government for Chief Minister making announcements on a daily basis and accused him of wooing the voters before the panchayat polls early next year.

"Indirectly, the state's BJD government has been purchasing votes by announcing such initiatives ahead of panchayat polls," alleged Congress Legislative Party leader Narasingha Mishra.

BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said: "The BJD government is now giving assistance to different categories of people before polls. The ruling party uses such strategy before every elections. This is not right." BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said: "What is wrong to help the people facing crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic? The government's intention is nothing, but to help the people in need. I do not understand why the opposition is not welcoming the chief minister for the government giving house repair assistance to the poor people." PTI AAM RG RG

