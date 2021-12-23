REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

South African data offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday about the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too soon to draw firm conclusions as the strain spread across the globe.

RUSSIA-SECURITY/ Russia agrees to begin security talks with U.S. at start of year

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia will enter talks with U.S. negotiators on security guarantees it wants from the West at the start of next year, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, amid concerns over a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's border. U.S.

MIDEAST-USA/SULLIVAN-ISRAEL Biden aide says nuclear talks with Iran could be exhausted in 'weeks'

JERUSALEM, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States and its partners are discussing time frames for nuclear diplomacy with Iran, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday, adding that current talks with Tehran may be exhausted within weeks. USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-JORDAN

U.S. House probe of Capitol attack seeks interview with Republican Jim Jordan WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with ardent Donald Trump supporter Jim Jordan, the second sitting U.S. representative drawn into the probe.

BUSINESS HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TREATMENTS-PFIZER

U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc's antiviral COVID-19 pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first oral treatment and which can be taken at home, providing a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

TESLA-MUSK/STAKE Tesla shares rally after CEO Musk says he has sold 'enough' stock

San Francisco, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares surged 6% on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said in an interview he has sold "enough stock" following several weeks of share sales by the billionaire. ENTERTAINMENT

EXAS-SECURITY/PROBE-LIVE NATION U.S. lawmakers to probe promoter Live Nation's role at deadly Travis Scott concert

U.S. lawmakers are launching an investigation into the role of events-promoting company Live Nation Entertainment at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month, when 10 people died in a stampede. SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-GRA-ATM/REPORT Granada hand champions Atletico Madrid fourth successive LaLiga defeat

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faced increased pressure on Wednesday after the LaLiga champions slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Granada on Wednesday. ALPINE SKIING-MEN/

Alpine skiing-Heartbreak for Noel as Foss-Solevaag wins Madonna di Campiglio slalom MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed victory in a World Cup slalom in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, as front runner Clement Noel missed the last pair of poles when he was enjoying a comfortable lead.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-POLITICS/CABINET Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting

23 Dec AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KENTUCKY (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - From Kabul to Kentucky: Afghans put down roots in refugee haven After exhausting journeys that took them from Kabul to Qatar to European cities to U.S. military bases, Afghan families fleeing the Taliban finally alighted in Kentucky, in a small city well versed in receiving refugees. Bowling Green has welcomed successive waves of refugees over four decades, beginning with the Cambodians in the 1980s and then Bosnians in the 1990s, plus Iraqis, Burmese, Rwandese and Congolese and others, who have helped make the city of 72,000 a diverse and economically thriving place.

23 Dec CHILE-ELECTION/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

Chile's LGBTQ crowd feels hope and relief after leftist presidential win Chilean Ian Harting, 29, a dancer and choreographer, is elated and relieved as gay man after progressive leftist Gabriel Boric beat ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast.

23 Dec INDIA-POLITICS/ACTIVIST (PIX)

In India's most important state election, a film-maker turned activist seeks to unseat Modi’s party A documentary filmmaker-turned activist, who has tracked the rise of Yogi Adityanath from fringe Hindu nationalist to chief minister of India’s biggest state, plans to move from behind the camera and onto the political stage to contest state elections next year.

23 Dec RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin holds annual news conference Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual news conference where he usually answers questions for hours.

23 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV) Omicron threat looms over Christmas in the UK, vaccination drive continues

23 Dec HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

23 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2022/CHINA (TV) Beijing Winter Games organisers to brief press on pandemic prevention policies, preparations

Beijing Winter Games officials will speak to media about pandemic prevention policies and related preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic events. Speakers include Han Zirong, Vice President and Secretary General of BOCOG, Huang Chun, Deputy Director of the Office of Epidemic Prevention and Control of Beijing Winter Olympic Organising Committee and Li Ang, Press Spokesman and Vice Minister of Municipal Health Commission. 23 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS PIXAR-MORRIS/

Postscript: Pixar's Jim Morris on navigating a pandemic's plot The past two years mirror a classic movie plot with elements of triumph over adversity along with loss, heartache, endurance and hope. As head of the studio which has brought us such an array of cultural moments – from “Toy Story” to “Monsters Inc.” to “Coco,” among countless others – Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris spoke with Reuters about the way his studio adapted to this moment of history and kept his team together in times of fear and isolation.

23 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/NIGERIA-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

Little cheer as high prices dampen Christmas in Nigeria At a crowded market in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, 27-year-old Blessing Abah negotiates the price of a turkey and other food items as she goes about her Christmas shopping, which she complains now costs more than ever before.

23 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

THERANOS-HOLMES/ (PIX) Jury deliberations in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial

Jurors weigh the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and decide whether prosecutors have proved charges she defrauded investors and patients about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. 23 Dec 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

THERANOS-HOLMES/TIMELINE (PIX) TIMELINE-The rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Here is a timeline of key events leading up to the verdict in the fraud case of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of defrauding investors and patients with her claims of revolutionizing lab testing with a machine that used a single drop of blood. She has pleaded not guilty. The jury is deliberating and could reach a verdict at any time. 23 Dec 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS SPAIN-VOLCANO/FAMILY (TV)

Volcano silent, but Christmas joy muted in La Palma evacuees' caravan Dacil Batista felt little Christmas cheer while trimming a plastic fir tree in a tent by the caravan where she, her family and pets have been living since the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma forced them from their home. . The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19 and fell silent on December 14. If it remains that way by December 25, authorities will declare the eruption officially over.

23 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

