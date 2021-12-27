Left Menu

U.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, that authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defense bill with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

