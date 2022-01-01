Left Menu

PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people

Greeting people on the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished joy and good health to everyone.Happy 2022 May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyones lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 08:11 IST
PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people
  • Country:
  • India

Greeting people on the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished joy and good health to everyone.

''Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,'' he tweeted.

Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of 'Mann ki Baat', his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people in the new year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022