At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir

At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said. “Twelve pilgrims died and 14 were injured in a stampede in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine,” said senior police officer, Mukesh Singh. All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.

Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 10:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.

All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said. The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, another official said.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message. The official said that a high level inquiry has been ordered.

