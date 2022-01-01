Left Menu

Every child from Scheduled Caste community will get best education if AAP wins in Punjab: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and on Saturday promised to provide quality education to every child from the Scheduled Caste community with the best education if Aam Aadmi Party wins in the upcoming assembly polls this year in Punjab.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:18 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and on Saturday promised to provide quality education to every child from the Scheduled Caste community with the best education if Aam Aadmi Party wins in the upcoming assembly polls this year in Punjab. Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "We have sworn to fulfil the dream of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar of providing quality education to every child of the country. Just like, we made the government schools in Delhi good, similarly, I swear here that if our government is formed in Punjab, every child from the Scheduled Caste community will be provided with the best education."

Kejriwal further said that none, other than his Aam Aadmi Party have promised quality education to the people. "Whatever the other parties may have promised, none of them would have promised quality education to you. We do," he said.

Punjab is slated to go to assembly polls early this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

