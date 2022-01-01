HM Amit Shah expresses grief over landslide at Haryana mining site, speaks to CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a mining site in Haryana's Bhiwani in which two people died, and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident.

At least two people were killed and many are feared trapped after the landslide at the Dadam mining zone on Saturday.

''The accident due to a landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister @mlkhattar. The local administration is engaged in rescue work, and our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block.

Apart from the two dead, more people are feared trapped under the debris, the police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

