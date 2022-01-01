Rajasthan Guv, CM condole stampede deaths at Vaishno Devi shrine
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the family members of those who were killed in the stampede at Vaishno Devi Mata Temple in Jammu and Kashmirs Katra early on Saturday.In a statement, Mishra said he prayed to God to give strength to the families of those deceased to bear the loss.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the family members of those who were killed in the stampede at Vaishno Devi Mata Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early on Saturday.
In a statement, Mishra said he prayed to God to give strength to the families of those deceased to bear the loss. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his grief. Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,'' Gehlot tweeted. At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the shrine, officials said.
